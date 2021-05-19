Isabel Pa
Wolf Brewing Co. is now officially open in the Market Square at the Legacy Park development.
Two K-9s alerted for explosive materials inside the courthouse about 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Justice of the Supreme Court
Margee Ensign announces resignation from Dickinson College; Judge John E. Jones to take over as interim president
Ensign said she is returning to Yola, Nigeria, this summer to become president of American University of Nigeria, a role she previously held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.
The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls win Mid-Penn Championship team title; Carlisle girls tie for second as a team
Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole helped lead the Cumberland Valley girls to a Mid-Penn Championship title win Saturday, while the boys finished third as a team. Carlisle girls tied for second as a team.
The U.S. Army War College is only the latest in a series of specialized schools with military ties at the Carlisle Barracks.
Today's Sentinel police log includes items stolen from Carlisle and North Middleton, an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and the theft of golf carts in Perry County.
Mid-Penn Baseball: Ryan Gordon, Kaden Peifer pitch Red Land to successful conference championship defense
Ryan Gordon shined in the title game, tossing a five-hit complete-game shutout with six Ks. And Kaden Peifer was equally efficient, tossing a three-hit shutout, punching out eight for Red Land.