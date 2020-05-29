Introduction

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, countless people, businesses and organizations have been affected. Lives have changed, and likely forever.

The sports world wasn’t spared as everything from professional, college, high school and even international sports were shut down in a response to COVID-19.

The result was an entire country with nearly no high school sports. Within weeks, all 50 states had canceled the spring season — some before it even started. And now, more than two months into the pandemic, the focus has shifted to when and how fall sports will return.

High school athletes, coaches and fans around the country are itching to get back to the games they love, and some are getting that wish sooner than expected.