Interstate 83 northbound bridge to be closed this weekend

HARRISBURG — The John Harris Memorial Bridge, or South Bridge, carrying northbound Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River will be closed this weekend.

Penn DOT said the northbound lanes will be closed between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) and Exit 43 (Second Street) beginning about 9 p.m. Friday. It is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure will allow a maintenance contractor, J.D. Eckman Inc. of Atglen, to perform permanent repairs to an expansion joint on the bridge. The expansion joint allows the bridge deck to expand and contract with temperatures changes and traffic movement on the deck, while preventing water from reaching and damaging bridge elements below the deck. A temporary repair was made earlier this year while the permanent repair project was designed.

Additional repairs are planned in both directions on the bridge this winter and next spring.

If weather delays the work, it will be performed during the same hours Oct. 29 through Monday, Nov. 1.

This closure includes the northbound I-83 Exit 41B ramp to Lemoyne and the Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83. Right turns from eastbound Route 581 Ramp 6C onto eastbound Lowther Street will be restricted, though left turns and straight movements from the ramp will be permitted.

A detour will be in place for northbound I-83 traffic using westbound Route 581, northbound Interstate 81 and southbound Interstate 83. Also, a detour will be in place for the Lowther Street ramp traffic using Lowther Street, the southbound I-83 on-ramp at South 10th Street to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound. A detour will be in place for eastbound Route 581 traffic using Exit 6B (I-83/York) to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound.

