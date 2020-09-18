Inside the huddle

Head coach: Eric Foust, 19th season (116-80)
Classification: 5A
Division: Mid-Penn Colonial
2019 season: 11-1 (6-0)
Postseason: Lost to Exeter Township in District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals 16-14.
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Zack Manning: 58-120, 1,059, 14
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Devin Wilson: 9-74, 8.2, 0
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Isaiah Houser: 29-654, 22.6, 10
Anthony Smith: 1-29, 29.0, 0
Key returners: Isaiah Houser, sr., WR-DB; Zack Manning, sr., QB; Dalton Foore, sr., OL-DL; Sean Hess, sr., OL; Anthony Smith, jr., TE-DL.
Outlook: The Greyhounds are fresh off an unbeaten regular season. They've been at or near the top of the division for years. They are the gatekeepers. Sure, they lost quite a few (lightning fast) weapons from last year, but no team comes into their territory and expects to have it easy.
And it's hard to fathom a team as competitive and prideful as Eric Foust's 'Hounds won't want to show Class 5A newcomers Mechanicsburg and Susquehanna Township, a pair of Keystone Division transplants who expect to contend immediately, (and Class 4A East Pennsboro) what's what. The Colonial, which Foust confidently believes is stronger than it's given credit for, runs through Shippensburg. "We’re excited to see new teams," Foust said. "We take it as a new challenge. There are people coming into our division that we’ve been very good in for a number of years."
