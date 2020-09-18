Inside the huddle

And it's hard to fathom a team as competitive and prideful as Eric Foust's 'Hounds won't want to show Class 5A newcomers Mechanicsburg and Susquehanna Township, a pair of Keystone Division transplants who expect to contend immediately, (and Class 4A East Pennsboro) what's what. The Colonial, which Foust confidently believes is stronger than it's given credit for, runs through Shippensburg. "We’re excited to see new teams," Foust said. "We take it as a new challenge. There are people coming into our division that we’ve been very good in for a number of years."