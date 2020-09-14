Inside the huddle

Outlook: A new division, a new coach and a pandemic. No sweat, right? Denniston wishes. In steps a longtime assistant at Central Dauphin, replacing the Panthers' longtime head coach, Todd Stuter, as East Penn slides from the Capital to the Colonial. None of this is to say the Panthers, a notoriously tough team for years, will be a pushover. They most certainly won't. But this is a young group trying to acclimate to a new system.