Inside the huddle

Head coach: John Denniston, 1st season

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2019 season: 3-7 (3-4 Capital)

Postseason: did not qualify

RETURNING LEADERS

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Zach Zeiders: 15-30, 208, 1

Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD

Jacob Shermeyer: 155-596, 3.9, 6

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD

Jacob Shermeyer: 18-189, 10.5, 1

Daiquaan Everett: 8-78, 9.8, 0

Key returning players: Jacob Shermeyer, sr., RB-LB; Zach Zeiders, sr. QB-S; Gavin Garlinger, sr., TE-LB; Jude Gourdier, sr., OL-DL; Dominic Weaver, sr., OL-LB; Jacob Dein, jr., OL-DL; Jaren Boles, jr., OL-DL; Syrell Burgos, jr., RB-DB; Justin Moore, jr., OL-DL; Harrison Laman, jr., RB-LB; Joshua Wortherly, jr., WR-DB; Devin Shepherd, so., RB-LB; Colton Yohe, so., OL-DL.

Outlook: A new division, a new coach and a pandemic. No sweat, right? Denniston wishes. In steps a longtime assistant at Central Dauphin, replacing the Panthers' longtime head coach, Todd Stuter, as East Penn slides from the Capital to the Colonial. None of this is to say the Panthers, a notoriously tough team for years, will be a pushover. They most certainly won't. But this is a young group trying to acclimate to a new system. 

It's a good group to make this kind of leap in 2020, though, Denniston believes. He'll have a few years with the same linemen, and he inherits Jacob Shermeyer, and tireless two-way player who is aiming to crack 2,000 yards for his career.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

