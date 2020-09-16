Inside the huddle

Head coach: Todd Ryan, 3rd season (6-14)
Classification: 2A
Division: Mid-Penn Capital
2019 season: 5-5 (2-5)
Postseason: did not qualify
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Cooper Manley: 7-10, 50, 0
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Tyler Rossi: 40-250, 6.3, 3
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Trey McAuliffe: 22-458, 20.8, 5
Tyler Rossi: 1-15, 15.0, 0
Key returners: Trey McAuliffe, sr., WR; Peyton Warner, sr., RB-LB; Tommy Cloak, sr., OL-DL; Tyler Rossi, jr., RB-LB; Ryan Dalton, jr., OL-DL; Jason Wewer, jr., RB-OLB.
Outlook: The Shamrocks took an important step forward last year after unleashing the complete arsenal of their fully operational spread offense. It was fun, it racked up yards and it scored plenty of points. Now, the task is to replace their quarterback, several talented receivers and running back, and continue the upward trajectory. But the hope is another year in the system will give the young guys stepping into starting roles more comfort and make the jump easier.
Consistency will also be key. Two years ago, the Shamrocks started winless, than ripped off a couple wins late to build momentum. In 2019, it was the opposite as they started hot and then lost four of the last five. It's something Ryan recognizes, and the team, but a strong start to the offseason before the pandemic shuts things down gives the third-year coach hope the team maintains strong play all year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!