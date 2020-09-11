Inside the huddle

Outlook: With Mechanicsburg and Susquehanna Township joining the fray, the Colonial is suddenly incredibly top heavy. Northern's been chasing Shippensburg the last few years, and things are suddenly much more difficult. And that doesn't even account for the painful loss of two-way stud Kyle Swartz.

Do not count out the Polar Bears. Even without Swartz and with new challengers in their way, this is still a team with a veteran QB in Jordan Heisey, veterans in the trenches and veterans elsewhere. This maybe isn't the preseason division favorite, but they're going to have a say in who comes out on top.