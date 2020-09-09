Inside the huddle

Head coach: Josh Oswalt, 10th season (48-57), 1st at Cumberland Valley
Classification: 6A
Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth
2019 season: 5-6 (3-4)
Postseason: Lost to Manheim Township 32-26 in District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals.
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Alex Kovach: 40-83, 607, 4
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Kellan Walker: 61-318, 5.2; 1
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Kellan Walker: 3-69, 23.0; 0
Key returners: Gavin Conklin, sr., WR-DB; Gabe Hayes, sr., RB-DB; Alex Kovach, sr., QB-DB; Derik Sauve, sr., RB-LB; Kellan Walker, sr., RB-DB; Luke Wellman, TE-DE.
Outlook: Oswalt is staying coy about the offense he'll run this year, but if his track record says anything, it's that the Wing-T will be officially retired at CV in 2020. How much of his patented no-huddle spread he brings to his alma mater is unclear, but the Eagles will likely be more dynamic on that side of the ball. It'll be interesting to see how quickly the team adapts to the changes in a truncated season with just four playoff spots available. Does it translate into more wins against the Commonwealth's elite (which CV prides itself in being a part of)? That's the plan.
A lot of the team's success in the win column will depend on health (true for every team, especially this year), the offense coalescing quickly and the defense's new parts stepping up in big ways against big, strong, challenging opponents.
