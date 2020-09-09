Inside the huddle

Outlook: Oswalt is staying coy about the offense he'll run this year, but if his track record says anything, it's that the Wing-T will be officially retired at CV in 2020. How much of his patented no-huddle spread he brings to his alma mater is unclear, but the Eagles will likely be more dynamic on that side of the ball. It'll be interesting to see how quickly the team adapts to the changes in a truncated season with just four playoff spots available. Does it translate into more wins against the Commonwealth's elite (which CV prides itself in being a part of)? That's the plan.