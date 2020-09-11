Inside the huddle

Head coach: Anthony Rose, 3rd season (8-13)
Classification: 5A
Division: Mid-Penn Colonial
2019 season: 6-5 (3-3 Keystone)
Postseason: Lost to Warwick in District 3 Class 5A first round 34-6.
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Micah Brubaker: 53-90, 989, 12
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Micah Brubaker: 94-409, 4.4, 9
Caleb Brubaker: 33-151, 4.6, 1
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Caleb Brubaker: 13-290, 22.3, 4
Taylor Shearer: 16-230, 14.4, 2
Key returners: Caleb Brubaker, sr., WR-DB; Micah Brubaker, sr., QB; Taylor Shearer, sr., WR-DB; Tyree Morris, sr., TE-DE; Hoyt Lechthaler, sr., OL-DL; James Nguyen, sr., OL-DL; Nick Morrison, sr., WR-DB-K; Dominic Zeno, sr., RB-DL; James Anderson, sr., WR-DB; Cedar Brill, sr., OL-DL.
Outlook: There's excitement Bru-ing in Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats are fresh off a surprisingly entertaining season that ended in the team's first playoff berth in years. And another year with the dynamic Brubaker twins ensures a higher entertainment value in their senior years.
Mechanicsburg's addition to the Colonial, along with former Keystone foe Susquehanna Township, creates a ton of intrigue in the rejiggered division, which suddenly appears to be more competitive than ever. There's no McDevitt or Cedar Cliff to fight through, but can the 'Cats knock off Shippensburg, 'Hanna, neighborhood rival Northern and and leap to the top of the pile? It'll be fun to watch.
