Inside the huddle

Head coach: Joseph Sinkovich, 11th season (52-54), 2nd season at Big Spring (4-6)
Classification: 4A
Division: Mid-Penn Capital
2019 season: 4-6 (1-5 Colonial)
Postseason: did not qualify
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Jack Shulenberger: 57-141, 957, 11
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Dillon Wakefield: 88-464, 5.3, 3
Jack Shulenberger: 83-413, 5.0, 8
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Dillon Wakefield: 2-28, 14.0; 0
Key returners: Jack Shulenberger, sr., QB-OLB; Grant Long, sr., RB-S; Austin Long, sr., TE-DL; James Laird, sr., OL-DL; Eli Hasco, jr., RB-OLB; Dillon Wakefield, jr., RB-LB-P; Logan Schmidt, jr., RB-DB; Andrew Adams, jr., OL-DL; Colin Roberts, jr., K; Conner Black, so., TE-LB; Jay Roberds, so., OL-DL.
Outlook: The Bulldogs are going to be tested this year in more ways than one. While they return significant pieces at QB and RB, there are question marks on an offensive line that is being rebuilt. And all of that combined with a new division, the Mid-Penn Capital, that features more offensive variety than their old home, the Colonial, will challenge Big Spring to adapt quickly.
The new division means a lot of change for the athletes from Newville. Likely lost is the Little Brown Jug game with Shippensburg, a legitimate threat to make the four-team District 3 playoffs, but the 'Dogs swap one division power for a state power in Middletown, plus neighborhood rival Boiling Springs.
