Inside the huddle

With Harrisburg bowing out this season, the Herd picked up Exeter Township for the season opener at Ken Millen Stadium. That's a District 3 Class 5A semifinalist on a schedule that only includes Commonwealth foes. There will be no easy games this year for a squad breaking in a new QB with unproven weapons surrounding him. The Herd won't have much time to mature together, but that's true for every team this year.