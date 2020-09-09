Inside the huddle

Head coach: Brett Ickes, 8th season (16-54)
Classification: 6A
Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth
2019 season: 2-8 (1-6)
Postseason: did not qualify
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Ezeekai Thomas: 9-21, 93, 0
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Braydon Keller: 49-184, 3.8, 2
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Matt Trolinger: 16-239, 14.9, 2
Ezeekai Thomas: 6-71, 11.8, 0
Key returners: Jeremiah Carothers, sr., OL-DL; Braydon Keller, sr., RB-LB; Christian Good, sr., OL-DL; Sean Smith, sr., RB-LB; Dominic Morano, sr., WR-DB; Austin Coldren, sr., OL-DL; Elisha Carothers, jr., OL-DL; Matt Trolinger, jr., RB-S; Ezeekai Thomas, so., QB-DB; Layton Schmick, so., OL-DL.
Outlook: It looks like the "EZ" Thomas era is about to begin, unless someone beats out the uber-athletic sophomore for the starting job under center. Don't heap a ton of expectations just yet on the young QB — the Commonwealth is a murderer's row of defenses, one that feasts on new starters more often than not.
With Harrisburg bowing out this season, the Herd picked up Exeter Township for the season opener at Ken Millen Stadium. That's a District 3 Class 5A semifinalist on a schedule that only includes Commonwealth foes. There will be no easy games this year for a squad breaking in a new QB with unproven weapons surrounding him. The Herd won't have much time to mature together, but that's true for every team this year.
