Inside the huddle

Outlook: Eleven games have come and gone since the Bubblers last walked off a field with a win. It's a streak this team desperately wants to end. Boiling Springs took its lumps last year with a young lineup at almost every position. Now, Zell's crew is a year older at several important spots and itching to snap the skid and build some momentum. It's not uncommon to see a team get its first win in a while and immediately rip off one or two more — the Bubblers are hoping to do just that.