 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inside The Huddle
Inside the huddle

Inside The Huddle

Head coach: Brad Zell, 3rd season (3-17)

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2019 season: 0-10 (0-7)

Postseason: did not qualify

RETURNING LEADERS

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Colin Lunde: 28-84, 233, 2

Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD

De'Von James: 59-342, 5.8, 0

Doug Bear: 47-219, 4.7, 2

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD

Doug Bear: 4-123, 30.8, 2

Key returners: Doug Bear, sr., FB-LB; De'Von James, sr., RB. Patrick Garvey, sr., WR-DB; Carson Garvey, jr., WR-S; Colin Lunde, jr., QB-P; Joey Menke, jr., RB-OLB; Aidan Metzger, jr., FB-MLB; Trey McCardell, so., WR-DB

*Returning roster information based on team's MaxPreps roster from 2019-20.

Outlook: Eleven games have come and gone since the Bubblers last walked off a field with a win. It's a streak this team desperately wants to end. Boiling Springs took its lumps last year with a young lineup at almost every position. Now, Zell's crew is a year older at several important spots and itching to snap the skid and build some momentum. It's not uncommon to see a team get its first win in a while and immediately rip off one or two more — the Bubblers are hoping to do just that. 

The Battle of the Springs survives COVID-19 this year thanks to Big Spring joining the Capital Division, plus the Bubblers get a crossover with the new Liberty Division. Wins never come easy in the Mid-Penn, but the Bubblers will have chances to reverse the streak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News