Inside the huddle

Head coach: Brad Zell, 3rd season (3-17)
Classification: 4A
Division: Mid-Penn Capital
2019 season: 0-10 (0-7)
Postseason: did not qualify
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Colin Lunde: 28-84, 233, 2
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
De'Von James: 59-342, 5.8, 0
Doug Bear: 47-219, 4.7, 2
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Doug Bear: 4-123, 30.8, 2
Key returners: Doug Bear, sr., FB-LB; De'Von James, sr., RB. Patrick Garvey, sr., WR-DB; Carson Garvey, jr., WR-S; Colin Lunde, jr., QB-P; Joey Menke, jr., RB-OLB; Aidan Metzger, jr., FB-MLB; Trey McCardell, so., WR-DB
*Returning roster information based on team's MaxPreps roster from 2019-20.
Outlook: Eleven games have come and gone since the Bubblers last walked off a field with a win. It's a streak this team desperately wants to end. Boiling Springs took its lumps last year with a young lineup at almost every position. Now, Zell's crew is a year older at several important spots and itching to snap the skid and build some momentum. It's not uncommon to see a team get its first win in a while and immediately rip off one or two more — the Bubblers are hoping to do just that.
The Battle of the Springs survives COVID-19 this year thanks to Big Spring joining the Capital Division, plus the Bubblers get a crossover with the new Liberty Division. Wins never come easy in the Mid-Penn, but the Bubblers will have chances to reverse the streak.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!