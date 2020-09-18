Inside the huddle

Head coach: Tim Bigelow, 4th season (8-22)
Classification: 2A
Division: Mid-Penn Capital
2019 season: 3-7 (2-5)
Postseason: did not qualify
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Daniel Shuster: 161-302, 2,077, 17
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Peter Chelap: 51-143, 2.8, 3
Christian Doi: 35-136, 3.9, 2
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Peter Chelap: 16-217, 13.6, 1
Elijah DeArment: 12-158, 13.1, 1
Key returners: Daniel Shuster, sr., QB-DB; Ben Mullin, sr., OL-LB; Patrick Becker, jr., DB; Max Delaye, sr. FB/OL-LB; Peter Chelap, sr., WR-DB; Grant Bayesa, sr., FB/OL-LB; Elijah DeArment, sr., WR-LB; Paul Parise, sr., OL-DL; Patrick Becker, sr., WR-DB; Eric Dick, jr., OL-DL; Christian Doi, jr., RB-DB.
Outlook: Smaller, faster, smarter, better. That's the hope, at least, at Siebert Park. The Lions enter 2020 small, agile, versatile and more comfortable with their identity under fourth-year coach Tim Bigelow. They have a veteran QB, Daniel Shuster, a deep offensive line with positional versatility (including fullback) and speed to spare at several positions. "Our team speed is one of the best we’ve had in a very long time," Bigelow said.
Can that mix lead to more wins in the Capital? Well, Middletown is still the division's juggernaut and will be tough to upset. And the arrival of Big Spring, and Liberty Division crossover matchups against Line Mountain and Upper Dauphin, present new challenges.
