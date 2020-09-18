Inside the huddle

Outlook: Smaller, faster, smarter, better. That's the hope, at least, at Siebert Park. The Lions enter 2020 small, agile, versatile and more comfortable with their identity under fourth-year coach Tim Bigelow. They have a veteran QB, Daniel Shuster, a deep offensive line with positional versatility (including fullback) and speed to spare at several positions. "Our team speed is one of the best we’ve had in a very long time," Bigelow said.