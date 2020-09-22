Inside the huddle

Head coach: Colin Gillen, 7th season (57-16)
Classification: 5A
Division: Mid-Penn Keystone
2019 season: 10-3 (6-0)
Postseason: Lost to Cocalico 45-7 in the District 3 Class 5A championship.
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Gannon McMeans: 112-218, 1,442, 14
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Jontae Morris: 17-149, 8.8, 2
Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez: 9-66, 7.3, 1
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Ramon Garcia: 8-74, 9.3, 0
Elijah Ikeda: 7-61, 8.7, 2
Key returners: Seth Gillen, sr., OG; Antonio Rodriquez, sr., OT; Gannon McMeans, sr., QB; Elijah Ikeda, sr., FB-LB; Adam Enrico, sr., TE; Ramon Garcia, sr., WR; Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez, sr., FS-WR; Ben Eisenhower, sr., DL; Alex Widmer, sr., K; Matt Switzler, sr., P; Claude Godineaux, jr., OT; Jontae Morris, jr., CB.
Outlook: The back-to-back Keystone Division champion Colts possess plenty of pieces to compete for their third straight division title and more. Who they ride this year, however, will be far different from the 2019 campaign which featured a heavy dose of the Colts’ all-time leading rusher, Jaheim Morris, who toted the rock 365 times for more than 2,400 yards and 27 scores during his senior circuit in the Mid-Penn Conference. Look for Colin Gillen’s Colts to lean a little more on the arm of Gannon McMeans as a pair of young backs, Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez and Jontae Morris (yep, the younger brother of Jaheim), find their footing in the backfield. The Colts’ quest to repeat as division champs begins Friday against a more athletic — but still rebuilding — Lower Dauphin squad.
