Inside the huddle

Outlook: The back-to-back Keystone Division champion Colts possess plenty of pieces to compete for their third straight division title and more. Who they ride this year, however, will be far different from the 2019 campaign which featured a heavy dose of the Colts’ all-time leading rusher, Jaheim Morris, who toted the rock 365 times for more than 2,400 yards and 27 scores during his senior circuit in the Mid-Penn Conference. Look for Colin Gillen’s Colts to lean a little more on the arm of Gannon McMeans as a pair of young backs, Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez and Jontae Morris (yep, the younger brother of Jaheim), find their footing in the backfield. The Colts’ quest to repeat as division champs begins Friday against a more athletic — but still rebuilding — Lower Dauphin squad.