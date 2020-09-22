Inside the huddle

Head coach: Frank Gay, 17th season overall (92-83), 11th season at Red Land (50-58)
Classification: 5A
Division: Mid-Penn Keystone
2019 season: 4-6 (2-4)
Postseason: did not qualify
RETURNING LEADERS
Passing: Comp-Att.,Yards, TD
None
Rushing: Att-Yards, Avg, TD
Dylan Rodenhaber: 35-140, 4.0, 1
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg, TD
Chase Lawler: 34-378, 11.1, 3
Hayden Zechman: 16-228, 14.3, 2
Key returners: Dylan Rodenhaber, sr., RB-LB; Chase Lawler, sr., WR-DB; Hayden Zechman, sr., WR-OLB; Robert Rodgers, sr., RB-LB; Adrien Ortiz, sr., RB-DB; Cole Archambeault, sr., OL-DL; Kaden Peifer, jr., TE-LB; Nate Smith, jr., OL-DE; Sam Sklar, jr., WR-DB; Brady Lydon, jr., OL-DL; Gavin Feliciano, jr., K-P.
Outlook: The Patriots’ stock continues to rise as Frank Gay and his crew work to rebuild the them into a contender in the Keystone Division. While a postseason berth appears to be out of reach in a year where District 3 will punch only four tickets in the 5A class, a winning record is not — and that would be another step forward for the Lewisberry bunch.
