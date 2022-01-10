Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland Valley records fall at Kevin Dare Invitational

Cumberland Valley’s Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole ran to first place in the 4x400-meter relay at Saturday’s Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State University. The quartet’s time of 4 minutes, 3.17 seconds was the second-fastest time of this winter in Pennsylvania, and it was one of a trio of school indoor records set by the Eagles at Saturday’s meet.

Ebersole also set a school record in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 26.09 seconds for third place behind a pair of Ohio sprinters, and Ashley Ross cleared 5 feet, 1 inch for a third-place finish and a school record in the high jump.

Cumberland Valley’s other event victories of the day belonged to Wade Shomper in the shot put with a throw of 53-11.75 and Pines, who won the girls 800-meter run in 2:19.08.

Cumberland Valley’s other top-five finishes for the girls included Boardman’s second-place performance in the 400-meter dash (59.43) and Lauren Bellows’ fourth-place throw in the shot put (32-10.75). Mechanicsburg’s Hope McKenney finished third in the 3,000-meter run (10:37.21).

In boys events, East Pennsboro posted a pair of third-place finishes. Breckin Swope cleared 13-3 in the pole vault to finish third ahead of Cumberland Valley’s Jack Reilly, who took fourth (12-9) and Nick Mangold, who placed fifth (12-3). Cumberland Valley’s Matt Reinard finished third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.79), Luke Noss took fifth place in the 400-meter dash (51.49), and the Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team of Reinard, Alex Barbetta Sam de la Riva and Noss finished fifth at 3:35.27.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

