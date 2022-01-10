 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indoor track and field

Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland Valley records fall at Kevin Dare Invitational

  • 0
Mid-Penn Track 32

Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole, left, and Mia Boardman race toward the finish line as they compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley’s Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole ran to first place in the 4x400-meter relay at Saturday’s Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State University. The quartet’s time of 4 minutes, 3.17 seconds was the second-fastest time of this winter in Pennsylvania, and it was one of a trio of school indoor records set by the Eagles at Saturday’s meet.

Ebersole also set a school record in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 26.09 seconds for third place behind a pair of Ohio sprinters, and Ashley Ross cleared 5 feet, 1 inch for a third-place finish and a school record in the high jump.

Cumberland Valley’s other event victories of the day belonged to Wade Shomper in the shot put with a throw of 53-11.75 and Pines, who won the girls 800-meter run in 2:19.08.

Cumberland Valley’s other top-five finishes for the girls included Boardman’s second-place performance in the 400-meter dash (59.43) and Lauren Bellows’ fourth-place throw in the shot put (32-10.75). Mechanicsburg’s Hope McKenney finished third in the 3,000-meter run (10:37.21).

People are also reading…

Indoor Track and Field: Event victories, top marks highlight holiday schedule
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 21

In boys events, East Pennsboro posted a pair of third-place finishes. Breckin Swope cleared 13-3 in the pole vault to finish third ahead of Cumberland Valley’s Jack Reilly, who took fourth (12-9) and Nick Mangold, who placed fifth (12-3). Cumberland Valley’s Matt Reinard finished third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.79), Luke Noss took fifth place in the 400-meter dash (51.49), and the Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team of Reinard, Alex Barbetta Sam de la Riva and Noss finished fifth at 3:35.27.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kristina L. Enyeart

Kristina L. Enyeart

Kristina L. Enyeart, 46, of Carlisle passed away Monday January 3, 2022 in Carolyn’s House Harrisburg.

Frank Metz Petre III

Frank Metz Petre III

Frank Metz Petre III, 73, passed away in his home in Fort Mill, SC on January 1, 2022. Frank is survived by his wife Ann Christopher Petre and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News