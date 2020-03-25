Ida Kast (1872 to 1951)

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Mechanicsburg native Ida Kast set a legal precedent of sorts on Aug. 1, 1893. That was the date this Irving Female College graduate submitted a letter to a Board of Examiners asking to be registered as a law student.

Within a week, the board rejected her application stating the rules of court do not authorize or permit the registration of woman as law students. Undeterred, Kast filed an appeal before the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and, on March 15, 1894, the court handed down an opinion granting her permission to study law.

Kast passed the bar exam and practiced law in Cumberland County from September 1896 until her death in August 1951. For much of that time, she was the only female attorney practicing in the county. In the book “Cumberland Justice," attorney Charles E. Shields III wrote how Kast operated a practice out of a small house on Locust Street in Mechanicsburg that focused primarily on real estate and estate work.

