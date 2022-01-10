HS Wrestling: Milestone victories for Boiling Springs' Karper, Camp Hill's Doi and other notes

Boiling Springs wrestling kept its unbeaten season intact with a 5-0 run through Saturday’s Bloody Run Duals at Everett High School, defeating Juniata Valley (69-6), Everett (63-7), Meyersdale (72-6), Southern Huntingdon (67-6) and Juniata (51-13).
Raif Barber (113 pounds), Kobin Karper (138), Ean Wilson (145), Michael Duggan (152) and Collin Neal all went 5-0 individually. At 15-1 this season, Karper registered his 100th career victory Saturday in the Bubblers’ fourth-round match against Southern Huntingdon.
At 2-0 in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division and 7-0 overall, the Bubblers entered the week ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
The Thundering Herd strung together another local strong showing at Saturday’s Cedar Duals at Lebanon. Carlisle conquered the field, going 5-0 with wins over Oley Valley (59-12), Donegal (41-9), Conrad Weiser (54-21), Lancaster Catholic (54-18) and Central Bucks East (38-27).
Trentin Walker (126), Jarrett Wilson (152) and Layton Schmick (285) all went 5-0 for the Herd with eight pins among them.
As a team, the Herd improved to 11-1 overall.
Doi reaches milestone
100 Wins! Congratulations to Christian Doi who becomes just the 4th ever wrestler to reach the milestone for Camp Hill, awesome accomplishment and very well deserved! #LionPridepic.twitter.com/2EzYdGccCg
Camp Hill’s Christian Doi picked up his 100th career victory Saturday in the Dutchmen Duals at Annville-Cleona. The fourth Lions wrestler to reach the milestone, Doi registered three pins, a decision and won by forfeit to go 5-0 Saturday. The Lions went 4-1 as a team, defeating West York (58-13), CD East (46-15), Annville-Cleona (54-15) and Greencastle-Antrim (57-9) before a 43-27 setback to Upper Dauphin in the final round.
South Mountain Classic
Big Spring and Northern faced off in the fifth round of Saturday’s Central Dauphin Duals, renewing their South Mountain Classic rivalry. The Bulldogs retained the trophy, prevailing with a dramatic 39-35 decision. Victories from Rodney Yeager (forfeit) at 189 followed by pins from Owen Hutchinson and Jeremiah Lecrone at 215 and 286, respectively, put Big Spring up 33-17 with four matches to go, but a pair of forfeits and a Rocco Fratelli pin at 120 put the Polar Bears up 35-33 heading into the final match at 126 pounds. Eli Gregoris pinned Northern’s Declan Basinger in 32 seconds to clinch the victory.
Big Spring went 1-3 overall at Central Dauphin while Northern finished 0-4.
A look ahead
A pivotal week for Carlisle includes Mid-Penn Keystone matches at Red Land (Wednesday) and against Lower Dauphin (Thursday) on back-to-back nights and ends with the New Oxford Tournament Saturday and Sunday. The weekend’s local duals include duals at Dallastown, Gettysburg and Red Land.
Boiling Springs' Kobin Karper, top, controls the arm of Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer during their 145 pound class match in the finals of the 60th Annual Carlisle Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at Carlisle High School.