HS Football: State College nips Cumberland Valley in overtime

State College's Quinn Murphy ended any hopes of Cumberland Valley winning its homecoming game Friday, nailing a 27-yard field goal in overtime to give the Little Lions a 21-18 victory at Chapman Field.

State College (4-3, 2-2 Commonwealth) rallied from 12 points down and took an 18-15 lead before CV's Isaac Sines hit a field goal in the final seconds to force overtime.

Sines had opened the scoring, as he took a quarterback draw 94 yards to the house in the first quarter, starting left, cutting back right, and outrunning the entire Lions team to pay dirt.

Sines later capped a short Eagle drive with a 33-yard field goal.

After State College fumbled a ball in the Eagles' end of the field, Sines hit two key passes to Griffin Huffman to get Cumberland Valley down to the 3-yard line. The offense couldn’t move it from there, and Sines knuckled in a 32-yard field goal for a 12-0 halftime lead.

State College took the ball right down the field in the third quarter and scored, as Owen Yerka caught a pass from Jack Morris and raced 42 yards for a score.

Cumberland Valley (3-4, 2-2 Commonwealth) played well but couldn’t contain the passing game of Morris finding receiver DeShawn Green, who had nine catches in the game.

After a Morris pass to Brandon Price and two-point conversion to Dante Nastasi, State College tied the game at 15, setting up the heroics of the two kickers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0