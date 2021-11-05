 Skip to main content
HS Football Highlights: Unbeaten Shippensburg rolls past New Oxford in playoff opener

Ship Northern FB 3.JPG

Shippensburg wide receiver Erby Weller (19) searches for an opening in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against visiting Northern earlier this season.

 Sentinel File

Five different Greyhounds scored touchdowns Friday, helping No. 3 Shippensburg hold serve at home with a 43-16 first-round win over New Oxford in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs Friday at Memorial Park.

The Greyhounds (11-0) advance to the quarterfinal round, where they’ll host Cedar Cliff in a game scheduled for Friday at 7.

Shippensburg built a comfortable 29-3 lead by the end of the first half on touchdown runs from Nate Beam, Anthony Smith and Amari Kerr and a touchdown pass from Tucker Chamberlin to Erby Weller.

Beam added a third-quarter score before the Colonials (6-5) answered with a pair of touchdowns.

Trae Kater capped the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, as the Greyhounds clinched their fifth trip to the district quarterfinals in the past six seasons.

Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18: Erik Schriver’s touchdown with 53 seconds left helped No. 6 Cedar Cliff hold off a pair of rallies from No. 11 Lower Dauphin.

The Colts (9-2) had built a 14-0 lead on an Evan Zeigler pick-six and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Dorrell to Mike Armanini. The Falcons (6-4) answered, cutting the deficit to 14-12 before Dorrell found Trenten Smith for a 61-yard touchdown before the end of the first half.

People are also reading…

The Colts added a field goal, but the Falcons pulled within six points when Jacob Kauffman rushed for a touchdown to cut the lead to 24-18. Schriver iced the game with a score, and the Colts earned a trip to Shippensburg for the quarterfinals.

In Class 4A

Northern 28, Octorara 22: The No. 8 Polar Bears picked up their first home playoff win since 2015, earning the right to face top-seeded Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals. A pair of third-quarter Cole Bartram touchdowns helped Northern (7-3) take a 28-6 lead, enough to withstand a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns from the hard-charging Braves (8-3).

