HS Football: Carlisle cruises against Hershey, and other notes from Friday

Coming into the season, Carlisle believed it had the pieces for a dynamic, multi-faceted, big-play offense. The Thundering Herd backed up that intuition in a 35-0 victory over Hershey Friday night at Ken Millen Stadium.

Junior quarterback Louis Shank piloted the Thundering Herd’s high-flying offense by throwing four touchdowns passes while completing eight of 11 passes for 181 total yards and one interception. Each touchdown toss found the hands of a different receiver, as Jeremiah Snyder, Eli Hargrove, Matt Trolinger and John Calvin Smith each hauled in a score.

Ezeekai Thomas, while yielding a share of snaps under center to Shank, contributed to the effort with his legs, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

While the Carlisle offense showed flash, the Thundering Herd defense held Hershey (0-2) to 95 yards of offense and six first downs.

Northern, Camp Hill continue to roll: The Polar Bears and Lions both improved to 2-0 with one-sided wins Friday. Talon Belluscio rushed for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help Northern power past Dover. Meanwhile, Camp Hill’s defense blanked Biglerville in the Canners’ season opener, and the Lions’ Christian Doi put up points on defense with a forced safety and a fumble recovery in the end zone.