How long has Claremont been losing money, and will it continue to?

Claremont has been running deficits since 2015, and the county’s anticipation of future losses are built on that trend-line.

It’s important to note the difference between an operating deficit — in which expenses in the budget year are greater than revenues — and Claremont’s fund balance. Operating at a loss means that Claremont has slowly drawn down its operating account to the point where it is now negative, requiring subsidy from the county’s general account in order to pay basic expenses.

That subsidy is estimated at $2.56 million over the current budget year, if the county were to retain ownership of the home through Dec. 31, 2021.

Claremont’s future losses are hard to predict, although the county’s finance department has indicated that the annual subsidy requirement will continue to grow unless Claremont’s numbers change significantly.

Chief among these is patient count. Claremont’s occupancy began to slide in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold; the average daily headcount in 2019 was 257 patients, but that dropped to 230 for 2020.

Average daily census for January 2021 is only 145 patients, leading to a loss of $767,269 in the first month of the year.