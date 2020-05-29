How did we get here?

Lindsey Smith, Colorado Springs Gazette: In a 24-hour period between March 11 and 12 the Colorado High School Activities Association released five updates regarding the state basketball tournaments and spring sports in response to COVID-19. CHSAA first limited state basketball spectators to “essential team personnel only,” then later revised the decision to allow athletes to invite up to four guests each. CHSAA announced a three-week postponement of spring sports on March 12 while state basketball games were in progress. At 11 p.m. on March 12, some 10 hours before state semifinal games were set to tip off, CHSAA canceled the remainder of the tournament as host sites announced their closure in response to Denver’s state of emergency declaration.

Jake Adams, The Carlisle Sentinel: We knew things were going downhill in Pennsylvania when Mount Lebanon refused to play its state basketball second-round game when a parent at the school they would play, Cheltenham, was exposed to a person suspected COVID-19 positive. There was a sense by some that would be the last night of games. Within 18 hours after that Wednesday’s second-round games wrapped up, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletics Association shut everything down for two weeks. The announcement came at noon March 12. Class 3A swimming championships were going on, and they were forced to stop after the timed trials. The 2A teams were arriving that morning and were pulled into an impromptu meeting where they were told they would not be competing that week and needed to head back home. The only spring sport that got in any competition prior to the shutdown was boys tennis, which began March 9. The other spring sports weren't scheduled to open the season for another week.