Coronavirus

Hospitalizations continue to drop

Hospitalizations continued to drop over the weekend after Cumberland County saw a decrease late last week.

In Sunday’s update from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County had 128 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, which is 15 fewer than Friday’s report. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 160.1, the fifth straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 16 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, a decrease of two since Friday, and 17 people are on ventilators, which is an increase of one patient in the county. Of its 109 currently staffed ICU beds, the county still has eight available.

Though hospitalizations are falling, the county did see nine additional COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 804 since the pandemic began in March 2020. With the update Sunday, the county has seen 72 deaths this month, the highest monthly death total since 113 in January 2021.

Elsewhere in the region, York County reported 16 new deaths since Thursday, Dauphin County had eight new deaths, Franklin County had seven new deaths, and Lebanon County had five new deaths.

The state Department of Health updated its dashboard Sunday with new case totals after a few days of silence on those numbers, but new case reporting is still falling in the Midstate.

Since Thursday, Cumberland County had 743 new cases of COVID-19, with most of them (605) being confirmed cases. That number encompasses three days of reporting, and is only slightly higher than the 735 new cases reported last weekend from two days of reporting.

York County was still the highest in the southcentral region with 1,538 new cases, while Dauphin County had 607 (which is fewer than the 621 new cases last weekend) and Franklin County had 574 new cases.

Cases by ZIP code

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 30):

  • 17013: 5,568 positives, 16,587 negatives - +92 since Jan. 27
  • 17015: 3,288 positives, 8,172 negatives - +52 since Jan. 27
  • 17050: 5,304 positives, 17,732 negatives - +102 since Jan. 27
  • 17055: 5,838 positives, 19,166 negatives - +87 since Jan. 27
  • 17011: 5,384 positives, 15,955 negatives - +85 since Jan. 27
  • 17007: 809 positives, 2,162 negatives - +15 since Jan. 27
  • 17065: 632 positives, 1,443 negatives - +11 since Jan. 27
  • 17324: 704 positives, 1,435 negatives - +13 since Jan. 27
  • 17241: 1,528 positives, 3,610 negatives - +22 since Jan. 27
  • 17257: 4,387 positives, 8,258 negatives - +82 since Jan. 27
  • 17240: 426 positives, 761 negatives - +9 since Jan. 27
  • 17025: 2,535 positives, 6,712 negatives - +37 since Jan. 27
  • 17070: 2,365 positives, 6,196 negatives - +39 since Jan. 27
  • 17043: 802 positives, 2,371 negatives - +4 since Jan. 27
  • 17019: 2,732 positives, 6,308 negatives - +38 since Jan. 27
  • 17266: 61 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Jan. 27
