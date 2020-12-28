Hoffman Funeral Home: Plan a celebration of life with a virtual funeral

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory is committed to supporting and assisting you in exploring your options so you can make informed decisions that feel right for you and your loved one.

Webcasting a loved one's service gives those who are unable to travel the ability to see the service live or watch it later at their convenience from the safety of their own home. This is also a meaningful solution for loved ones who are serving overseas or unable to travel.

Just like a traditional service, we work closely with families to get to know their loved one's life story and customize ways pay tribute to their unique life journey. There's no right or wrong when it comes to celebrating your loved one and honoring their life, accomplishments and individuality.

Whether you choose a memorial service, burial service or cremation service we’re here to support and assist you in exploring your options. Virtual services will help everyone feel connected to the service and the life being honored. A memorable and meaningful virtual service can be an important part of the healing process for those who are coping with a loss.

