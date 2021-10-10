Hoffman Funeral Home: Final interment

Cremation options

There are a variety of ways to care for your loved one’s cremated remains, whether you decide to keep them within your home, spread them in a cherished location or inter them in a garden, statue or other memorial property. We have a wide selection of elegant and beautiful urns you can choose from, and can also provide you with local options for the entombment of your cremation urn. Cremation niches are available within many local mausoleums, as well as in area cremation gardens and inurnment plots.

A lasting tribute

The grieving process doesn't end when the funeral does. Oftentimes, the services are just the first steps to healing and recovery. It can be hard for the bereaved to return to their regular routines so soon after the services are over, especially given the demands of the modern world and the limits that many employers place on allowed time for grieving.