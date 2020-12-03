 Skip to main content
Historic look at pandemics

Virus Outbreak 1918-2020

In this 1918 file photo made available by the Library of Congress, volunteer nurses from the American Red Cross tend to influenza patients in the Oakland Municipal Auditorium, used as a temporary hospital.

Before Pennsylvania officially got its first positive COVID-19 test, I took a deep dive into the history of modern global diseases.

Although the attempt was to show how other diseases spread and how they were contained, it was just as educational for me to learn what exactly was considered a pandemic and what wasn't, as well as what failed and what worked in mitigating the diseases.

In the last two decades, the bulk of the information regarding the causes, failures and successes of global spread of diseases was available after the concern and media attention had passed. Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lingered and surged over the last nine months, the others were better contained and more easily fell under the radar of those unaffected by the disease.

Just as it was interesting to read scientists' studies of what transpired with these other modern diseases, it may be as much of, if not more of a lesson in the future when officials determine the exact spread and rise across the globe, if politics in various countries allow such studies to take place.

