Camp Hill's girls soccer team enjoyed a breakout season under first-year head coach Alex Panuccio. With a lineup featuring two freshmen and four sophomores, the Lions roared to District 3 gold for the third time in the program and advanced to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals.

In order to extend the season, Camp Hill needed a breakthrough in its state first-round game at home against Pine Grove.

The Lions and Cardinals played to a scoreless stalemate through regulation and were heading toward penalty kicks with time running out in the second overtime period.

But Sophia Shaw, one of the aforementioned freshmen, came through.

Shaw tucked a shot past the Cardinals' goalkeeper to win the game and send Camp Hill into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.