Trinity's boys basketball season included a division title, a trip to the Mid-Penn championship game, the program's 19th District 3 crown and a run to the state semifinals.

Leading the charge was sophomore standout Owen Schlager. The guard averaged 20.5 points per game, but he made one of the area's biggest plays of the year on the defensive end of the floor.

With the Shamrocks clinging to a 64-63 lead over defending state champion Devon Prep in the final seconds of overtime in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals, Trinity needed a stop.

The Shamrocks' cooper Manley applied pressure while Devon Prep executed a play on the left wing. A pass to the outside deflected off a Tide player, and Schlager pulled in the loose ball to secure the victory.

“We didn’t want to go home,” Schlager said after the game. “That’s what we said. We put in countless hours every single day, every week, and we just didn’t want to lose.”