For the first time in program history, Trinity's boys lacrosse team reached the top of the Mid-Penn mountain this spring.

The Shamrocks defeated Carlisle 11-10 for the conference title in a championship game that featured wild momentum swings.

Carlisle had stormed back from a deficit with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 10.

But Shamrock senior Owen Hammel netted the go-ahead goal in the final 20 seconds to help Trinity strike gold.

The Shamrocks, under new head coach Jerry Standford, went on to finish fourth in the District 3 Class 2A tournament to qualify for the state playoffs, where they lost to Mars, the eventual runner-up.