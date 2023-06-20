Trinity's girls basketball team took a 4-4 record through the first month of the season and turned it into another Mid-Penn Capital Division title, a fifth-place finish in the District 3 tournament and a run to the PIAA quarterfinals.

Mandy Roman provided the engine to the Shamrocks' successful run.

The 1,000-point scorer did her offensive damage with drives to the basket. She showed off that skillset in a Jan. 10 win over Bishop McDevitt.

Roman sliced through the Crusader defense for the game-winning shot in the final seconds of play. She finished with 18 total points in the first of Trinity's two wins over McDevitt that clinched the Shamrocks the division title.

“That meant everything to me,” Roman said after the game. “I remember last year, I had the opportunity for the same shot, and I didn’t make it (in a 30-29 loss to McDevitt). I didn’t leave the parking lot until an hour later. All the cars were gone. I just remember feeling like I never want to feel that again. I made sure I got it done tonight.”