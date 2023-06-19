Mechanicsburg and Palmyra had butted heads as Mid-Penn Keystone foes throughout the field hockey season. The Cougars won one of the two regular-season games, tied the other, and defeated the Wildcats in the District 3 semifinals.

But with the score tied and a state title on the line in the final game of the season, Mechanicsburg broke through.

Gracyn Catalano delivered the golden goal with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, clinching Mechanicsburg's first PIAA team championship.

“Just to end it with that big of a bang, is kind of what we all wanted,” Catalano said after the game. “We knew what it feels like to get second, but we really never knew what it felt like to get first.

"We knew what it felt like to win all the big games, but this is the biggest game of the year. And this group of girls is just my favorite group of girls ever. I don’t think anyone will ever match that.”