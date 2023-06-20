Camp Hill baseball had reached the state baseball semifinals six times, and the Lions turned each appearance into a win.

That streak was threatened when the District 3 champions trailed Saucon Valley 4-1 with two outs in the sixth inning of the 2023 PIAA Class 3A semifinals.

But the Lions roared back.

Camp Hill strung together a two-out rally to tie the game, 4-4, and later walked it off when Dom Tozzi's seventh-inning single scored Noah Doi from third base.

“I was trying to look for a good pitch to hit,” Tozzi said after the game. “He gave me a decent pitch in, and I put a good swing on it. It found a gap.”