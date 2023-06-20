Cedar Cliff entered the girls basketball season with high expectations after making a run to the state semifinals in 2022.

The Colts took the bar and raised it even higher.

After winning their second consecutive Mid-Penn title and the program's first District 3 championship, the Colts made another deep run into the state tournament.

The bracket included a matchup with Norwin with a spot in the state finals on the line.

Trailing by as many as six points in the second half, theColts charged back, forcing overtime. Taylor Ferraro scored the first points of the extra period off an offensive rebound and assist from Kathryn Sansom. Cedar Cliff never trailed after that, taking a 55-47 victory and earning the program's first trip to a state championship game.