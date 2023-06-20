Layton Schmick's decorated wrestling career at Carlisle ended with a bang.

The senior, setting up his state tournament run with a District 3 title, advanced to the PIAA Class 3A medal round for the first time.

Three regulation periods were not enough to decide the heavyweight bronze-medal match between Schmick and Penn Trafford's Joe Enick. Tied 1-1, they headed into the extra period.

Schmick scored a takedown 40 seconds later, securing a 3-1 decision in sudden victory and capping his prep career with a dramatic finish.

“It always feels good to end on a win,” Schmick said, “but I think that was an exciting one that people will remember, so it feels great to do this.”