Boiling Springs' field hockey program made history on an undefeated run to the program's first state title in 2022.

Reagan Eickhoff, an Ohio State commit, found herself in the middle of the action, time and time again, with the stakes at their highest.

Eickhoff scored 42 goals for the Bubblers, including game-winning tallies in the state semifinals and finals.

After striking in overtime against Central Columbia in the semifinals, Eickhoff fired a shot past Wyoming Area's goalkeeper with 3:02 remaining in regulation for the only goal of the state championship game. It held, and the Bubblers lifted the state championship trophy for the first time in school history.

"I think it was meant to be," Eickhoff said of the finish. "We worked hard this season. ... Everybody pulled through it together and was playing for one another."