With a new coach and a new-look starting lineup, Mechanicsburg's boys basketball team marched into March, reaching the District 3 semifinals and the PIAA Class 5A second round.

The Wildcats knocked off Warwick in the district quarterfinals, taking a 42-39 victory over the Warriors thanks to Justin Bardo's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Mechanicsburg trailed 33-26 heading into the game's final five minutes, but sophomore Josh Smith provided a spark, and Bardo completed the comeback with his game-winning shot off a Smith assist.

“I really want to thank everybody on the court for the last minute of the game,” Bardo said later. “We just controlled the last minute to be able to get up that shot. It was perfect.”

Mechanicsburg lost to Manheim Central in the district semifinals and took fourth place after a loss to Hershey. But they defeated District 7's North Hills on the road to open the state tournament, another victory for head coach Mike Gaffey.