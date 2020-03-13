SAT test still on at Carlisle High School despite impending coronavirus closure

SAT testing is still scheduled for Saturday at Carlisle High School.

Carlisle Area School District Superintendent Christian Spielbauer said Friday evening that the College Board has not canceled its testing sessions, held at schools across the nation, for March 14.

“At this time we are running it and are going to follow the direction from the College Board,” Spielbauer said.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s order on Friday closing Pennsylvania schools due to the coronavirus pandemic does not go into effect until Monday, March 16, Spielbauer said, allowing schools to host events this weekend if deemed appropriate.

Other districts in Pennsylvania have chosen to cancel their Saturday SATs, with the College Board listing 50 cancellations in the state as of Friday evening, and hundreds nationwide.

Cumberland County has three presumed COVID-19 cases, two adults and one child, all announced Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

