HS Sports: Boiling Springs' girls basketball, swimming, unified bocce ball coaches opt out of season in unison

Brenner was not comfortable with trying to hold an indoor sports season during the pandemic. Brenner, who has coached for 32 years, is also the boys soccer head coach.

“I witnessed first-hand the challenges to safeguard our team outside,” he said. “With all winter sports moving to indoor venues I knew these challenges would increase. I did not feel I could guarantee my athletes’ safety, so while easily the most difficult decision I’ve had to make as a coach in the past 32 seasons, I felt that this is the right thing to do — was to opt out of the winter season.”

Sheaffer shares similar concerns. But most important to him was the health and safety of several family members.

“For me personally, the decision came down to I am a primary or secondary caregiver for three people who are considered high-risk,” he said. “And their health is very important to me, the No. 1 deciding factor in all this.”

“It’s not something that I took lightly or our staff took lightly,” he said later. “And it was tough, first time in 25 years I won’t be part of a basketball program, coaching or playing. It’s not something that I wanted to do.”

Elliot said in a text exchange during the board meeting she came to the decision separate from the coaches.