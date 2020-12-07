 Skip to main content
High school sports in a pandemic

Camp Hill Football Practice

Camp Hill High School football team practices Wednesday evening, Sept. 9, 2020, as they get ready for the upcoming football season.

The coronavirus impacted our student athletes tremendously. As football season geared up in the midst of a global pandemic, the kids, coaches, parents and school districts had so much to consider.

This shot, from a Camp Hill Lions football practice this fall, is one of my favorites because it captures a little bit of normalcy. For one hour, in a golden haze, all that existed was football, the crunch of pads colliding and coaches barking “again!”

This shows the whole team working together, improving their skills so that on Friday night they could play the game they love in front of a small crowd of parents and friends.

