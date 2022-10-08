High School Football Highlights: Shippensburg scores late, Cumberland Valley pulls away and more

The Shippensburg offense sprung to life with a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes to earn a 14-10 homecoming victory over Mechanicsburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial game at Memorial Field.

Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin orchestrated the fourth-quarter surge for the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-2 Colonial), connecting with Erby Weller for a 9-yard touchdown pass that, along with Noah Henry’s extra point, cut the Mechanicsburg lead to 10-7. Chamberlin later put Shippensburg ahead with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jose Hernandez.

The Wildcats (2-5, 2-2) had struck first when quarterback Jeff Lougee raced in from 10 yards out with 4:49 left in the second quarter. Mechanicsburg held the lead through the end of the third quarter and added to it with Niko Ledebohm’s 27-yard field goal with 7:39 left in the fourth.

Shippensburg struck 3:19 later and took the momentum from there.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21: The Eagles (6-1, 3-1) soared to a 21-0 lead by halftime and never looked back in a game that was delayed due to a bomb threat made to Landis Field, according to PennLive. Caiden Pines opened the scoring with a touchdown catch, followed by scoring runs from Isaac Sines and Bryce Staretz. Sines added another rushing touchdown to put his team up 28-0 before the Rams (2-5, 2-2) pushed back, cutting the lead in half before JD Hunter rushed for a 64-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach.

State College 49, Carlisle 20: Trailing 10-0 late in the second quarter, the Little Lions (7-0, 4-0) charged ahead in the final two minutes of the half with an Owen Yerka 9-yard touchdown run and a Michael Dincher 25-yard fumble recovery for a second touchdown on the ensuing Carlisle possession. The Lions never trailed after that. The Thundering Herd (3-4, 1-3) had charged to a 10-0 lead and held off the State College offense through most of the first half but suffered their fourth loss in five games.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21: Derek Witmer’s 43-yard field goal gave the Colts (4-3, 2-2) the slight edge for their second straight win. Cedar Cliff had bolted to a 21-0 lead in the game’s first 20 minutes with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Bennett Secrest followed by Secrest touchdown passes to Michael Jones and Nathan Lusk. The Falcons (4-3, 2-2) stormed back with 21 unanswered points with a Charlie Fortney touchdown reception and two scoring runs from Ty Millhimes, who tied the game with 10:49 left. The Lower Dauphin offense posted 318 total yards, but the Cedar Cliff defense refused to buckle in the fourth quarter, allowing Witmer to deliver the last-second heroics.

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 31, Big Spring 14: The unbeaten Mustangs (7-0, 3-0) pulled away with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter thanks to touchdown runs from Derek Snook and Marcus Quaker, who also threw a pair of touchdown passes that helped West Perry take a 17-0 lead by the midpoint of the third quarter. The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2) charged back with touchdown runs from Connor Green, who scored from 61 yards and 10 yards to cut the deficit to 17-14 by the end of the third quarter.