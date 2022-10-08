 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlights

High School Football Highlights: Shippensburg scores late, Cumberland Valley pulls away and more

  • Updated
  • 0
Little Brown Jug 6.JPG

Shippensburg's quarterback Tucker Chamberlin drops back and looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of the 2022 Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.

 Sentinel File

The Shippensburg offense sprung to life with a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes to earn a 14-10 homecoming victory over Mechanicsburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial game at Memorial Field.

Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin orchestrated the fourth-quarter surge for the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-2 Colonial), connecting with Erby Weller for a 9-yard touchdown pass that, along with Noah Henry’s extra point, cut the Mechanicsburg lead to 10-7. Chamberlin later put Shippensburg ahead with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jose Hernandez.

The Wildcats (2-5, 2-2) had struck first when quarterback Jeff Lougee raced in from 10 yards out with 4:49 left in the second quarter. Mechanicsburg held the lead through the end of the third quarter and added to it with Niko Ledebohm’s 27-yard field goal with 7:39 left in the fourth.

Shippensburg struck 3:19 later and took the momentum from there.

People are also reading…

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21: The Eagles (6-1, 3-1) soared to a 21-0 lead by halftime and never looked back in a game that was delayed due to a bomb threat made to Landis Field, according to PennLive. Caiden Pines opened the scoring with a touchdown catch, followed by scoring runs from Isaac Sines and Bryce Staretz. Sines added another rushing touchdown to put his team up 28-0 before the Rams (2-5, 2-2) pushed back, cutting the lead in half before JD Hunter rushed for a 64-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach.

State College 49, Carlisle 20: Trailing 10-0 late in the second quarter, the Little Lions (7-0, 4-0) charged ahead in the final two minutes of the half with an Owen Yerka 9-yard touchdown run and a Michael Dincher 25-yard fumble recovery for a second touchdown on the ensuing Carlisle possession. The Lions never trailed after that. The Thundering Herd (3-4, 1-3) had charged to a 10-0 lead and held off the State College offense through most of the first half but suffered their fourth loss in five games.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21: Derek Witmer’s 43-yard field goal gave the Colts (4-3, 2-2) the slight edge for their second straight win. Cedar Cliff had bolted to a 21-0 lead in the game’s first 20 minutes with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Bennett Secrest followed by Secrest touchdown passes to Michael Jones and Nathan Lusk. The Falcons (4-3, 2-2) stormed back with 21 unanswered points with a Charlie Fortney touchdown reception and two scoring runs from Ty Millhimes, who tied the game with 10:49 left. The Lower Dauphin offense posted 318 total yards, but the Cedar Cliff defense refused to buckle in the fourth quarter, allowing Witmer to deliver the last-second heroics.

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 31, Big Spring 14: The unbeaten Mustangs (7-0, 3-0) pulled away with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter thanks to touchdown runs from Derek Snook and Marcus Quaker, who also threw a pair of touchdown passes that helped West Perry take a 17-0 lead by the midpoint of the third quarter. The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2) charged back with touchdown runs from Connor Green, who scored from 61 yards and 10 yards to cut the deficit to 17-14 by the end of the third quarter.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News