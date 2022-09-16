High School Football: Harrisburg races past Carlisle in head coach Calvin Everett's return to the sidelines

Harrisburg looked like a different team under regular coach Calvin Everett this week, rolling to a 30-0 halftime lead over a shorthanded Carlisle squad en route to a 44-15 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win at Ken Millen Stadium Friday night.

Carlisle (0-1 Commonwealth, 2-2 overall) was coming off a 54-47 offensive shootout loss to William Penn last weekend which, according to coach Brett Ickes, was a game the Thundering Herd felt they would have won but lost due to key mistakes.

Harrisburg (1-0, 2-1), coming off a 20-14 loss to Manheim Township, saw the return of Everett after the head coach served a three-game suspension.

“Play as a team and good things will happen” was the message from Everett to his players. “I tried to be patient and wait to get back, and I think the kids came out here and wanted this game. Big players make plays and that is what happened tonight.”

Harrisburg scored on each of its two possessions in the first quarter. Shawn Lee Jr. ran in from 25 yards, and Kyle Williams added one from 44 yards. Each time, the Herd missed a tackle in the backfield. Harrisburg led 14-0 at the end of the quarter.

The Herd, which fell short on a fourth-down conversion attempt in the first quarter, was forced to punt twice in the second quarter, and the Cougars scored on each possession that followed. Makhai Hopkins drove in from the 2, and Williams scored from 8 yards out. The Cougars added two-point conversions to both scores and took a 30-0 halftime lead after spreading the ball around to their top players, who made big plays throughout.

“Give credit to Harrisburg. They made plays when they needed to,” Ickes said. “At the same time, we didn’t play our game on offense. We couldn’t move the ball. (Terrell Reynolds) came hard off the edge and forced a lot of bad situations for us.”

The Herd got some things going in the third quarter and scored on a Louis Shank 23-yard scramble and a Theonis Mazias extra point.

The teams traded red-zone stops before the Cougars added to their lead on a drive that featured two long runs, by Shawn Lee Jr. and Williams, to take a 38-7 lead. It ballooned to 44-7 with a Zakii Lewis interception return off a tipped pass.

Carlisle capitalized on its final possession, as Lucas Smith found London Dodson for a score and added a pass to Aubrey Smith for a two-point conversion.

“We did some good things, but we beat ourselves again," Ickes said. “They came out here and wanted it more. We just got beat early and had a hole to dig out of. It just seemed like when things went bad, they went bad for us. Penalties, drops, bad cuts. It just multiplied. We will come out fighting, and we just need to focus on the good things happening next week against Chambersburg.”

Williams had nine carries for 110 yards, and Lee was 7-for-13 for 123 passing yards. He added 75 yards on the ground.

Carlisle's Ezeekai Thomas and Swartz each caught four passes. Thomas totaled 30 yards and Swartz totaled 78 yards.