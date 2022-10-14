Hershey Bears ready for 85th season, 1st under new head coach Todd Nelson

The Hershey Bears are set to drop the puck on the 2022-23 season, the organization’s 85th campaign, with Saturday’s home opener scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Utica Comets at the Giant Center.

Hershey ended its 84th season in club history with a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, losing the third game in a best-of-three series. The Bears had compiled a 34-32-6-4 record in their third season under head coach Scott Allen, who took an assistant coaching position with the Washington Capitals in July, vacating a spot later filled when the Bears hired Todd Nelson as the 28th coach in club history.

KNOWING NELSON

Nelson, who spent the 1995-96 season in Hershey as a player, has spent more than 20 years in the coaching ranks at various levels of professional hockey, most recently with the Dallas Stars as an assistant from 2018 to 2022. The former Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick won a Calder Cup in 2018 as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins. Since his hiring in early August, Nelson has heard from Bears fans, who have reminded him that Hershey has not won a Calder Cup of its own since 2010.

The balance between going all-in with an AHL team while developing players for the parent club in the NHL is something Nelson has weighed at both levels.

“I think winning is a form of development,” he said at the start of Hershey’s training camp. “There’s a winning culture here. I think we owe it to the people in Hershey who support the Hershey Bears to have a winning club.”

NEW CAPTAINS

The Bears announced Dylan McIlrath as the team’s captain for the 2022-23 season. McIlrath takes the captain’s “C” from Matt Moulson, who announced his retirement over the summer. McIlrath, a defenseman, registered 10 points last season, leading the Bears with 74 games played and 99 penalty minutes in his first with Hershey.

Hershey’s alternate captains are Aaron Ness, who played with the Bears from 2015 to 2019 and returned after a stint with the Tucson Roadrunners, and Mike Vecchione, who led Hershey with 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists).

STARTING IN GOAL

Zach Fucale and Hunter Shepard were the two Hershey goaltenders on the Bears’ opening-night lineup. Fucale played in 31 games last season with a 2.62 goals-against average and a 0.896 save percentage and three shutouts. Shephard saw time in three games with the Bears but played a bulk of the season with the team’s ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, where he posted a 2.88 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage.

OTHER NEWCOMERS

Among the new faces in the Bears locker room are forward Sam Anas, the leading scorer for the Springfield Thunderbirds in their 2022 run to the Calder Cup Final, and Capitals prospects Hendrix Lapierre (a first-round draft pick in 2020) and Vincent Iorio (a second-round pick in 2021).

Hershey and Utica split a home-and-home weekend series last season in their only two meetings. The Bears won 4-0 in Utica Feb. 25 while the Comets returned the favor with a 3-1 decision two days later.

Hershey’s opening weekend also includes a 3 p.m. puck drop at home Sunday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Hershey went 6-7-0-0 against the Phantoms last season with a 5-1-0-0 record in the head-to-head games at the Giant Center.