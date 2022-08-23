 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are the top 50 industries in Cumberland County

Restaurants

Pictured is Grand Illusion Hard Cider on West High Street in Carlisle. Restaurants and other eating places make up the second highest industry in Cumberland County.

Here are the Top 50 industries based on number of employees in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2021.

1. Warehousing and storage

2. Restaurants, eating places

3. Elementary and secondary schools

4. Employment services

5. Management of companies and enterprises

6. General freight trucking

7. National security and international affairs

8. Offices of physicians

9. Grocery stores

10. Insurance carriers

11. Colleges and universities

12. General medical and surgical hospitals

13. Individual and family services

14. Computer systems design and related services

15. Architectural and engineering services

16. Insurance agencies and brokerages

17. Executive, legislative and general government

18. Automobile dealers

19. Services to buildings and dwellings

20. General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters

21. Continuing care, assisted living facilities

22. Management and technical consulting services

23. Building equipment contractors

24. Justice, public order, and safety activities

25. Couriers and express delivery services

26. Depository credit intermediation

27. Outpatient care centers

28. Special food services

29. Gasoline stations

30. Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing

31. Printing and related support activities

32. Offices of dentists

33. Department Stores

34. Offices of other health practitioners

35. Personal care services

36. Other amusement and recreation industries

37. Building material and supplies dealers

38. Rubber product manufacturing

39. Accounting and bookkeeping services

40. Home health care services

41. Automotive repair and maintenance

42. Building finishing contractors

43. Health and personal care stores

44. Legal services

45. Traveler accommodation

46. Dairy product manufacturing

47. Child day care services

48. Grocery and related product wholesalers

49. Other specialty trade contractors

50. Civic and social organizations

Source: Compiled by Sentinel staff from Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2021

