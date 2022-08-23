Here are the Top 50 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2021.

1. Federal Government 2. Amazon.com Services Inc. 3. Giant Company 4. State Government 5. Select Employment Services Inc. 6. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. 7. United Parcel Service Inc. 8. Holy Spirit Hospital 9. Cumberland Valley School District10. Exel Inc 11. Cumberland County 12. Ross Dress for Less Inc. 13. Pinnacle Health Medical Services 14. Dickinson College 15. Highmark Inc. 16. Messiah University 17. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc. 18. GEODIS Logistics LLC 19. Fry Communications Inc. 20. UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals 21. Chewy Inc. 22. Members 1st Federal Credit Union 23. Deloitte Consulting LLP

24. Old Dominion Freight Line

25. Mechanicsburg Area School District

26. Elwood Staffing Services Inc.

27. PA Dental Service Corporation

28. ABF Freight Systems Inc.

29. PA State System of Higher Education

30. United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA

31. Penn State Community Medical Group

32. Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc.

33. Gannett Fleming Inc.

34. Highmark Health

35. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle

36. Thredup Inc.

37. The AMES Companies Inc.

38. UPS Ground Freight Inc.

39. Novitas Solutions Inc.

40. West Shore Home LLC

41. Allen Distribution

42. Weis Markets Inc.

43. Carlisle Area School District

44. Aerotek Inc.

45. Capital Area Intermediate Unit

46. YRC Inc.

47. Karns

48. West Shore School District

49. Jacobson Warehouse Company Inc.

50. Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation *Federal and state government entities aggregated *State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University, SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2021