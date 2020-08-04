Heavy rain prompts rescues, wind damages hospital day care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — Heavy rain from a storm prompted calls to evacuate and water rescues in the area surrounding Philadelphia, and high winds partially tore the roof off a day care center on the grounds of a suburban hospital, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Bucks County government officials said in a Twitter post that high winds around Doylestown Hospital partially tore the roof off the day care center at Children’s Village, a private preschool on the hospital grounds. There were no reports of serious injuries, but “winds were strong enough to overturn vehicles in (the) parking lot."

Doylestown Health said four children and some staff members were treated for minor injuries, and all of the children were moved to a local middle school to reunite with family.

The city's fire commissioner, Adam Thiel, said members of the fire department were performing “multiple water rescues across the city" and police also warned of flooding and stalled cars. The city office of emergency management noted a Schuylkill River flood warning for small streams and low-lying areas. The suburban borough of Conshohocken urged residents and businesses in one section to evacuate due to flash flooding.