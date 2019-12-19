The House of Representatives formally impeached President Donald Trump on two counts Wednesday evening — an event that will have particular political consequences for the Midstate's 2020 election.
The area's GOP congressman, Rep. Scott Perry, has emerged as a staunch Trump defender over the past six weeks, an association that will clearly carry over into what is expected to be a tough re-election battle for Perry in the 10th Congressional District.
Perry, a prominent member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, has produced an explosive amount of social media and television content in the past month surrounding impeachment, with dozens of daily posts on his official Twitter account and frequent appearances on Fox News defending Trump.
In an interview with The Sentinel on Wednesday prior to the impeachment vote, Perry said he expects his frankness during the process will be well-received.
"I state my case and my rationale for my votes. I have found even in cases where people disagree with me, they respect my rationale and my candor," Perry said. "I’ll stand in front of the voters proudly with that record."
But Perry's sudden flurry of activity around impeachment clearly sets the stage for a more intense campaign than the region has seen in the past, observers say.
“The reason this flurry of activity is taking place is obvious,” said Terry Madonna, a political scientist and pollster with Franklin & Marshall College. “It’s a high-profile seat, not just in our state but our nation. The strategy is about energizing the base of voters [Perry] needs for re-election.”
Perry’s 10th Congressional District includes all of Dauphin County as well as northern York County, including York City, and eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle.
The seat is new as of 2018 due to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s anti-gerrymandering decision, pulling Perry from a safely Republican seat into one he ultimately held by 2.6 points over Democratic challenger George Scott.
“This is going to be one of the most closely contested congressional races in the country. I don’t think there’s any question about that,” said Charlie Gerow, a long-time Republican strategist and member of the Pennsylvania’s GOP state committee.
“I think you’re going to continue to see that trend pick up steam,” Gerow said of Perry’s increasingly vocal defense of Trump.
That isn’t likely to change with the House voting Wednesday to impeach Trump and the trial of the president ultimately moving to the Senate, where the partisan split means it’s unlikely that Trump will be removed from office.
"Impeachment is going to continue to be front and center in the public debate because it's going to be forced to be," due to Democratic opposition to the president, Perry said.
Approval
It's unclear if pressing the issue further, either by Perry or his Democratic critics, will change public perceptions. Trump’s approval rate among voters, and the split of voters who support impeachment, have changed very little since the impeachment inquiry began, polling aggregates from FiveThirtyEight show.
Perry’s close association with Trump — he appeared with him at the rally in Hershey on Dec. 10 — means his ability to tack to the center and peel off moderates who would otherwise vote Democratic is limited.
“He’s going all-out to support the president and energize the Republican base,” Madonna said. “Where else is he going to go? He’s made that determination, and he’s going to stick with it.”
Perry’s approach represents a test case for Pennsylvania’s swing districts, Madonna said, given that it’s the opposite track from that being taken by GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, whose 1st District in the Philadelphia suburbs is a similarly endangered Republican seat.
Fitzpatrick also voted against both articles of impeachment, but has focused on criticizing the impeachment process and less on defending Trump, and has also voted with Democrats on key recent legislation, including voting rights provisions, prescription drug pricing, and corporate transparency requirements.
Perry, on the other hand, has opposed Democrats' headline bills, and has explicitly justified Trump's desire for the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, based on unproven notions about Biden and his son.
"Just because the vice president is now running for president, or anybody for that matter, they are not absolved of responsibility for things they have done in the past if they are determined to be criminal," Perry said Wednesday.
Perry’s narrow advantage in his district puts him in “a little bit of a perilous position” relative to Trump's other ardent defenders, Gerow said, but it’s the right strategy.
“The hard left is not going to vote for Scott Perry based on what he says about impeachment, they were always going to vote against him for other reasons,” Gerow said.
If the current 10th District had existed in 2016, Trump would have carried it by about eight points. Whether this performance will be met in 2020 — and how far it can carry Perry — is to be seen.
But it won’t be for lack of funding. Perry raised over $600,000 through the first three quarters of 2019, according to federal finance data, more than 2½ times the campaign cash he raised by this point in 2017.
The rising financial profile of the district is even more stark on the Democratic side.
The eventual 2018 Democratic nominee, George Scott, had raised only $12,565 by September 2017, according to federal filings. But both of Perry’s potential opponents this year — current state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and attorney Tom Brier — have pulled in north of $300,000 each, DePasquale in a single quarter.
If DePasquale wins the nomination, Perry’s strategy of tying himself to Trump and the impeachment drama puts him in a very different lane than his opponent, a state-level politician whose office focuses on day-to-day cost savings.
“For Eugene, it’s about the audits and about the presence in the state and the district and using those audits as a way to connect with voters,” Madonna said.
But just as the GOP criticized Scott for being too acquiescent toward the left wing of the Democratic Party, the same will go for DePasquale, who may find himself in a defensive position he’s not used to, Gerow said.
“He will have to separate himself from the hard left of his party,” Gerow said. “Whether or not he’s successful in doing that is going to be one of the keys to 2020.”