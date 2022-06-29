Harrisburg Senators: Nogowski homers, but Sens fall to Altoona 8-3

It was a repeat performance for the Harrisburg Senators Wednesday, as the Altoona Curve dispatched the Senators for the second night in a row with an 8-3 win at PNG Field.

The second straight setback marks an 0-2 start for the Sens at the start of the second half of the season.

Despite the loss, John Nogowski launched his first home run in a Senators uniform, a two-run blast in the first inning. It would be the only time the Senators would hold the lead as the Curve struck for four runs in the third and three in the fifth to ultimately clinch the win.

Along with Nogowski’s first-frame round-tripper, Alfredo Rodriguez slashed two singles and Justin Connell roped an RBI double in the eighth to account for Harrisburg’s other run. The Senators cranked out nine hits Wednesday despite the limited run production.

Jake Irvin started for the Sens and pitched four innings. He surrendered six hits on four runs and struck out four. Altoona blitzed Richard Guasch for the additional three tallies in the fifth and tagged Alberto Guerrero for a solo home run in the seventh.

Harrisburg aims to get back in the win column Thursday in Game 3 of six from PNG Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

