Harrisburg Holiday parade

Harrisburg Holiday parade
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
  • Time: 10 a.m. - noon
  • Location: Downtown Harrisburg
  • Online: harrisburgpa.gov/special-events/parade/
  • Details: The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band and dance/step/drill team performances, decorated floats, characters, Santa Claus, and more. The parade takes place on Front and 2nd Streets from Market to North Streets. After the parade, head to Strawberry Square to meet Santa, enjoy FREE hot chocolate and cookies (while supplies last), and find out the Best in Theme, marching band, and dance/step/drill team winners. Get 4 hours of free street parking in the downtown area using the code LUVHBG in the Parkmobile app.
