With two more falls ahead of her, Barrett has laid the groundwork for a historic prep career. In her second season on the links, the Thundering Herd phenom drove her way to a silver medal (149) at the District Three Class 3A championships, a third-place finish (78) at the Mid-Penn’s and logged an 80 at states to tie for 14th place. Barrett will easily contend for a possible triple crown this season.